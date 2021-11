PARIS (AFP) - Google and Agence France-Presse on Wednesday (Nov 17) said they had signed a "pioneering" five-year deal under which the world's biggest internet search company will pay an undisclosed sum for content in Europe.

The agreement following 18 months of negotiations is the first by a news agency under the 2019 European directive on so-called neighbouring rights, which are at the heart of multiple disputes between web giants and the media.