Indian YouTuber who allegedly provided snake venom at dance party arrested

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for allegedly providing snake venom at a dance party in the state of Uttar Pradesh. PHOTOS: ELVISH YADAV VLOGS/YOUTUBE, REUTERS
An Indian YouTuber was arrested on March 17 for allegedly providing snake venom at a dance party in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India, reported Indian media outlets.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, 26, the winner of Indian reality show Bigg Boss Over-The-Top Season 2, has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The incident happened in November 2023.

The venom was allegedly used to make opioids, reported Times of India.

Effects of snake venom are potentially deadly and can last for days, reported NDTV.

India Today reported that snake venom and nine snakes, including five cobras, were recovered by the police during a raid at a banquet hall where the party was held.

A vial with 20ml of cobra and krait venom was also recovered.

Forensic reports had earlier confirmed that the venom was present in samples collected from those who attended the party.

