Colorado man died from venomous Gila monster bite, autopsy confirms

COLORADO - An autopsy report revealed that a pet Gila monster’s venomous bite contributed to a Colorado man’s death in February in what an expert described as “an incredibly rare” fatality caused by one of the desert lizards.

The man, Mr Christopher Ward, 34, died Feb 16 “due to complications of Gila monster envenomization,” said the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office autopsy report, which also cited heart and liver problems as contributing factors.

Mr Ward endured a four-minute-long bite by the lizard to his right hand on the night of Feb 12, the report said. He lapsed in and out of consciousness for about two hours before seeking medical attention, the report said.

Paramedics found Mr Ward in a bed, minimally responsive and “in apparent severe distress,” the report said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was put on life support and “continued to decline throughout his hospitalisation.”

Mr Ward’s girlfriend, who was present the night of the bite and who called 911, told authorities in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver, that she was in another room when Mr Ward was bitten and did not know what caused the lizard to strike.

She said she had heard him say something, “and it ‘didn’t sound right,’” according to an animal control officer’s report. When she entered the room, she found the lizard “latched” onto Ward, the report said.

Mr Kevin Torregrosa, the curator of herpetology at the Bronx Zoo, said that it’s rare to be bitten by a Gila monster and that “it’s also incredibly rare to die from one.”

“This is certainly the first one that I have first-hand knowledge of in my career,” he said on March 16.

The Associated Press reported that it was believed to be the first death from a Gila monster bite in the United States in almost a century.

That the Gila monster bit into Mr Ward’s hand for four minutes was not surprising, “because that’s what they do,” Mr Torregrosa said.

“They bite, they hold on, and they chew, and that’s how they deliver their venom,” he said, adding that the venom is “very painful.” The lizards are not “active hunters for the most part,” and their venom is mainly used as a defense.

Unlike snakes, which inject their venom with fangs that are similar to hypodermic needles, Gila monsters have grooves, or channels, in their teeth, so when they bite, they hold on, he said.

“The whole point of it is to get whatever is messing with them to leave,” Mr Torregrosa said.