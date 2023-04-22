India’s anti-graft Aam Aadmi Party may be laid low by corruption allegations: Analysts

NEW DELHI – Corruption scandals may arrest the momentum of the up-and-coming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which on April 10 notched a major success gaining official recognition as a national party, said analysts.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a federal agency, for over nine hours on Sunday over alleged irregularities in a liquor policy implemented by his government in 2021 but discontinued after eight months.

The CBI is probing allegations that the excise policy, under which the government handed over the sale of liquor to private retailers, led to undue advantages to certain private retailers and resulted in the government losing money.

The federal economic crime buster Enforcement Directorate also accused AAP of funnelling part of the kickbacks into AAP’s election campaign in Goa in 2022. Mr Kejriwal has called the charges “fiction”.

The party’s second-in-command, Manish Sisodia – Delhi’s former deputy chief minister who also headed the excise department – has been in jail since Feb 27 on charges including money laundering.

AAP has denied any wrongdoing and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which controls the federal agencies, of targeting its leaders.

BJP, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denied the charge and has accused AAP of corruption.

Another top AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, over corruption and money laundering charges. The former Delhi health minister is accused of money laundering through shell companies and using the money to buy agricultural land in Delhi.

Having two of his closest aides in jail without bail is a blow to Mr Kejriwal’s anti-corruption stature, as was his getting summoned for interrogation, said Delhi-based columnist and political analyst Neerja Chowdhury.

“Kejriwal has tried to turn adversity into advantage. When hit with a roadblock, he has gone on the offensive with a blistering attack against the Prime Minister,” she said. Mr Kejriwal has accused Mr Modi of corruption, among other things.

“It is also an attempt to show his imprisoned colleagues he is fighting hard for them.”