Aam Aadmi Party looks to make a dent in Gujarat state polls

NEW DELHI, INDIA - In the western state of Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to win a fifth consecutive term in the December assembly elections.

But the bigger political story is the 10-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking to increase its political influence beyond capital city Delhi and Punjab, which it won early this year, and emerge as a national party.

The elections are being held in two phases on Dec 1 and Dec 5. The results will be out on Dec 8.

While the BJP remains the frontrunner, opinion polls have shown that AAP is set to gain votes at the expense of Congress, the leading opposition party.

Mr Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, has promised 300 units of free electricity, rupees 3,000 (S$ 50) monthly unemployment allowance and rupees 1,000 for women above 18. But the BJP has criticised it as propagating an unhealthy culture of political freebies.

He has also taken a leaf out of the BJP’s political play book and sought to tap into Hindu nationalism, suggesting recently that Hindu gods, Lakshmi and Ganesh, should be printed on currency notes along with that of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Had people in Gujarat been happy, we would not have got a space in the (Gujarat) state’s politics,” Mr Kejriwal recently said in remarks to the Indian media. He added that the AAP, which opinion polls suggest a vote share between 20 and 30 per cent, “reflects the anger of the common people against the state government”.

Journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi, 40, has been named AAP’s chief ministerial candidate. He is a member of the Other Backward Class, which accounts for 48 per cent of the state’s population.

Gujarat is a BJP bastion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is credited for converting it into an economic powerhouse over the 13 years that he was chief minister between 2001 and 2014.

BJP has ruled the state for 27 years straight. In the 2017 elections, it won 99 seats out of 182 seats, while Congress, the main opposition party, won 77 seats. AAP did not contest the 2017 elections.

An opinion poll by ABP news C-Voter, which surveyed 22,807 people, found 56 per cent support for BJP, 20 per cent for AAP and 17 per cent for Congress.