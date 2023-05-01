India looks to reduce trade deficit with Russia amid mutual efforts to push trade links

NEW DELHI - India and Russia are looking at ways to deepen trade ties, with Moscow viewing the South Asian country as an alternative market for its products in the face of crippling Western sanctions, while New Delhi hopes to reduce a widening trade deficit.

India’s imports from Russia increased five times to US$41.56 billion (S$55.6 billion) between April 2022 and February 2023 compared with the previous corresponding period, mainly due to oil imports, while its exports to the country have hit US$3 billion.

Russia, unable to sell to the West due to sanctions over the Ukraine war, has been selling oil at discounted rates to India and China.

Seeking to boost trade, a 50-member Indian business delegation from the agriculture and food processing sector went to Russia on a four-day visit from April 24 to look for opportunities there.

“We are looking at animal feed, soya bean and ready-to-eat meals,” said Dr Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. The delegation spent four days in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Dr Sahai noted that the “huge trade deficit is a concern, but it is also an opportunity to push exports exponentially”. “We have to diversify exports to automobiles and auto components, electronics, medical devices, solar cells, textiles, food and agriculture, etc,” he said.

In spite of its deepening ties with the United States and the West, India has continued to maintain close ties with Russia.

The two countries share deep defence ties, with 60 per cent of Indian weaponry being of Russian origin, necessitating India’s balancing act over the Ukraine war.

At the United Nations, much to the West’s frustration, India has abstained from voting against Russia on many resolutions, but has urged Moscow to seek a peaceful resolution of differences and an end to the war in Ukraine.

Still, foreign policy analysts said, challenges remain in pushing trade amid connectivity issues between the two countries.

The two sides are in discussions to open a maritime corridor between the southern port city of Chennai and Vladivostok, a Pacific port city in Russia.

The route, which has been in the works since 2019, will cut down the transit time for cargo by half to 20 days, in comparison with the current route that goes to Russia’s far east through Europe.

India has also been looking at shipping goods through the International North-South Transport Corridor, a 7,200km network of railroads, highways and maritime routes connecting Russia and Iran to India.