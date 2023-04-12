Tighter ties between China and Russia worry India

NEW DELHI - An increasingly isolated Russia wants to deepen ties with India, but a key question for New Delhi is whether the growing relationship between Moscow and Beijing will impact the South Asian country’s national security in any way, say analysts.

In its 2023 foreign policy doctrine released on March 31, Russia says it will “continue to build up a particularly privileged strategic partnership” with India with the aim of expanding bilateral trade, and strengthening investment and technological ties.

The doctrine, which identified the US as the main threat to Russia’s security, also underlines the importance of the relationship with China.

Apart from deepening cooperation in all areas, Russia’s document speaks of “coordination in the international arena” with China to ensure global security and stability.

In India, the Russia-China relationship is being watched closely, with analysts arguing that the more leverage China gets with Russia, the trickier it will become for India.

“Indians have to determine whether they believe Russia has already become a junior partner to China. As long as Russia is not a junior partner and doesn’t do anything that could possibly cause strategic harm to India, there doesn’t seem any rationale to try and either wind up or downgrade relations with Russia,” said Mr Nandan Unnikrishnan, a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“But the question is how deep is the relationship (between Russia and China), and how that impacts us.”

India’s relationship with Russia after the Cold War has been shaped by defence cooperation, which has been crucial to building up India’s defence capabilities amid the twin challenges of long-running border troubles with China and Pakistan.

India has a high level of dependence on Russia, with 60 per cent of Indian weaponry - ranging from jets to missile systems - of Russian vintage, underlining the necessity of a steady supply of defence equipment and spares.

Against this backdrop, India has refused to vote against Russia at the United Nations over Ukraine, while buying cheap Russian oil to fuel the economy despite international pressure.

Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran in an opinion piece warned that China could limit Russia’s engagement with India on defence.

“China is no longer a neutral party in the Ukraine crisis. It is firmly in Russia’s corner. This is an important shift in geopolitical equations,” wrote Mr Saran on April 7 in The Indian Express newspaper.

“It also gives China much greater leverage over Russia and on the latter’s capacity to pursue independent relations with other states such as India. China now has the capacity to limit Russian engagement with India, including in defence. This must now enter our own foreign policy and security calculations.”

India has also grown closer to the US amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

While China - in the context of Moscow’s foreign policy document - welcomes closer cooperation with India, it has an adversarial relationship with New Delhi due to the long-standing border row.

Following a clash in 2020, troop levels have remained high along the 3,488-km border, with both countries upgrading the capabilities on their side.

However, Moscow says ties with China will not influence the relationship with India.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov tweeted that it was “wishful thinking” that ties with India would be impacted after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia last month.

Still, links between Russia and China are deepening further than the India-Russia relationship.

While both India and China have been buying up cheap Russian oil, China is providing dual-use technology, including semiconductors, to Russia.

After being cut off from Western markets, Russia has been buying everything from cars to ships and aircraft from China, according to a report from the US Congressional Research Service last year.

Analysts highlighted how there was increasing convergence, including deep distrust of the US, between Russia and China.

Dr Srikanth Kondapalli of Jawaharlal Nehru University called it a “complex situation”.

“India is concerned that Russia will come under the Chinese orbit of influence. But we need Russia to maintain the current (defence) equipment. This is the ground reality,” he said, adding that the most immediate challenge was to deal with Russia and China on one side and the West on the other in the G-20.

India is the G-20 president this year.

“It will be tough for India’s manoeuvring on the global stage,” he said.

Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice-president of Studies and Foreign Policy at Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, said: “China and Russia coming together has been a longstanding concern for India and that is one reason India has been trying to keep its channels of communication open with Russia. A strong alliance between China and Russia fundamentally transforms India’s security environment...

“The consolidation of this relationship challenges Indian foreign policy interests in fundamental ways.”