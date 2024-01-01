Illegal migration from India to US under spotlight following Legend Airlines flight’s forced return

KOLKATA - Investigations into the Legend Airlines flight that was headed to Nicaragua with 303 Indians onboard have strengthened suspicions that the passengers were attempting to migrate illegally to the United States, reflecting a growing trend of illegal migration from India to the US via South and Central America.

The Airbus A340 operated by the Romanian charter airline, which had taken off from Dubai on Dec 21, was forced to return to Mumbai on Dec 26 with 276 of its passengers following a four-day detention over suspected human trafficking allegations in Vatry in France. It had stopped at the French airport for refuelling en route to Nicaragua.

Twenty-five of the original 303 passengers stayed back seeking asylum in France and another two were held for further questioning. They have since been released after the authorities were convinced the passengers had boarded the flight out of free will.

The vast majority of the 276 passengers who returned are from the states of Gujarat and Punjab, which are key sources of Indian migrants attempting to settle abroad.

Mr Sanjay Kharat, a senior official with Gujarat Police, told The Straits Times that 66 of these passengers are from Gujarat. Most of them are men aged between 20 and 35, potentially on the lookout for better living opportunities in the US. Many of them were engaged in farming and animal husbandry while some were fresh graduates.

“All people on board going to the same place with the same purpose of tourism – it is not digestible as such,” said Mr Kharat, claiming that the passengers had agreed to pay amounts ranging from 4 million rupees (S$63,230) to 12.5 million rupees to agents for facilitating their arrival in the US.

More than 40 of these passengers – individuals with “social or economic profiles of those who typically do not go to Dubai or Nicaragua for tourism” – have been interrogated. Authorities are now seeking further details on their travel and trying to track down the agents involved.

The Punjab Police on Dec 30 also announced the creation of a special investigation team to probe the matter. Media reports have suggested 70 per cent of the passengers could be from the north Indian state.

While some of the passengers on board the Legend Airlines flight may have been travelling to Nicaragua as genuine tourists or business travellers, the distant country, which does not even have an embassy in India, is likely to be yet another springboard to enter the US illegally.

According to data from the US Customs and Border Protection, a record-breaking 96,917 Indians were arrested while attempting to enter the US illegally from October 2022 to September 2023, the US fiscal year 2023, signalling a more than 50 per cent jump from the previous corresponding period. At least 41,770 of these Indians were arrested while crossing the Mexican land border from the south.

This illegal migration route involves arriving in a Latin American country, several of which offer visas on arrival for Indians and then making one’s way up to Mexico. Migrants cross the Darién Gap, a dangerous forested region between Colombia and Panama, taking anywhere from three days to a week, with risks ranging from a lack of food or drinking water, wild animals and armed gangs.

The recent surge in the number of Indians seeking to enter the US illegally has been driven by several pull factors, said Mr Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at Migration Policy Institute (MPI), a think tank headquartered in Washington.

This includes visa-free regimes for Indian nationals to some countries in Central and South America that have made it easier for them to travel to transit countries closer to the US border, as well as the perception – one played up by human smuggling rings – that the US under President Joe Biden is “welcoming to asylum seekers”.

“A backlogged asylum system (in the US) where asylum claims are not heard for years – during which time claimants are allowed to work legally – has increasingly become a magnet,” Mr Chisti told ST.

“And most Indian nationals have connections to a large Indian diaspora in the US, which facilitates their entry to the labour market.”