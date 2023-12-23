Two held after France grounds plane over suspected ‘human trafficking’

VATRY, France - French police were questioning two men on Dec 22, a day after officials grounded a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers over suspected “human trafficking”, prosecutors said.

The Airbus A340 had flown in from the United Arab Emirates on Dec 21, landing at Vatry airport in eastern France for a technical stopover.

It was held by French authorities after an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying passengers “likely to be victims of human trafficking”, the Paris prosecutors office told AFP.

The two men in custody were among the passengers.

“Identity checks are being carried on the 303 passengers and on the cabin crew,” said the prosecutor’s office. They were also checking the conditions in which the passengers were being transported and the purpose of their journey.

The national anti-organised crime unit Junalco is leading the investigation, said prosecutors.

According to a source familiar with the case, the passengers might have planned to travel to Central America in order to attempt illegal entry into the United States or Canada.

After landing in France, they were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building.

The Indian embassy in France said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the authorities in Paris had informed them of the situation.

“Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access,” it added. “We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers.”

On Dec 22, police and gendarmes cordoned off the entire airport and white tarpaulin sheets covered the bay windows of the airport’s arrivals hall, an AFP journalist at the scene noted.

Airline ‘has done nothing wrong’

The prefecture in the north-eastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, “remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing” on Dec 21.

Legend Air has a small fleet of four aircraft, according to the Flightradar website.

The plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE, it said.