G-20 draft declaration leaves paragraph on Ukraine blank

NEW DELHI - Group of 20 negotiators were unable to resolve disagreements over the wording of the summit declaration on the war in Ukraine on Friday, according to a draft seen by Reuters, leaving any possible breakthrough to bloc leaders during the two-day meeting.

The 38-page draft that was circulated among members left the “geopolitical situation” paragraph blank, while it had agreed on the 75 other paragraphs which included climate change, cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks.

G-20 sherpas have been struggling for days to agree on the language because of differences over the war, hoping to get Russia on board to produce a communique.

India’s G-20 sherpa, or negotiator, Mr Amitabh Kant, said earlier in the day the “New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it... This declaration will be recommended to the leaders.”

One source told Reuters a joint declaration may or may not come to a unanimous agreement. It could have different paragraphs stating the views of different countries. Or it could record agreement and dissent in one paragraph.

“We may paper over the differences and make a general statement saying we should have peace and harmony across the world so that everybody agrees,” a second source said.

According to another senior source in one of the G-20 countries, the paragraphs on Russia’s war on Ukraine had been agreed by Western countries and were sent to Moscow for its views.

The official said Russia had the option to accept the Western countries’ views and give its dissent as a part of the statement. In the absence of an agreement, India will have to issue a chair statement, which would mean that the G-20 for the first time in 20 years of summits will not have a declaration.

An EU diplomat said India was doing an “excellent” job as host in looking for compromises.

“But so far, Russia is blocking a compromise that is acceptable otherwise for everyone else.”

The document showed that the group agreed to address debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries “in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner”, but did not make any fresh action plan.

The draft also shows countries pledged to strengthen and reform multilateral development banks, while it accepted the proposal for tighter regulations of cryptocurrencies.

It also agreed that the world needs a total of US$4 trillion (S$5.4 trillion) low-cost financing annually for energy transition.