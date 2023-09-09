Zelensky says 'slower' Western supplies threaten Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Friday that “slower” arms supplies from Western countries were threatening his country’s counteroffensive, calling for more “powerful and long-range” weapons to push back Russian forces.

Ukraine launched its pushback against Russian forces in June after stockpiling Western weapons, but has made limited gains as its troops encounter heavily fortified Russian defensive lines.

“All processes are becoming more complicated and slower – from sanctions to the provision of weapons,” Mr Zelensky said, in comments published on the presidential website.

“The longer it takes, the more people suffer... If we are not in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive,” he warned.

His comments came as Moscow held local elections on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, that have been denounced by Kyiv and international groups as a sham.

“Russia’s pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories are worthless,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Moscow of “grossly violating” its sovereignty.

Russia said voting was currently under way in the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – none of which Moscow fully controls – as well as in occupied Crimea.

‘War crime’

Russia continued to pound central and eastern Ukraine with air strikes on Friday, with Ukrainian officials posting images of the destruction on social media.

“A Russian aerial bomb killed three civilians in Odradokamyanka – two women and a man. Four local residents were injured,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said, calling the attack a “war crime”.

Odradokamyanka is about 60km upstream of Kherson city, on the west bank of the Dnipro river, which was recaptured by Ukraine’s forces last November.

A separate Russian strike on Friday targeted President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rig, hitting a police building in the city centre and killing a policeman, Mr Klymenko said.

Photos from the scene showed smoke spewing from the ruins of the building as rescue workers carried an injured person to an ambulance.