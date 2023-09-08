As Ukraine divides G-20, India’s contribution set to give greater voice to developing nations

NEW DELHI - India’s biggest contribution as president of the Group of 20 (G-20) in 2023 is to give greater representation to the diverse developing nations of the Global South, say analysts, even though its efforts may have been repeatedly overshadowed by deepening fault lines over the Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to invite the African Union, a grouping of 55 African countries, to the G-20 table has found widespread acceptability within the G-20, in what would be a boost for India’s aim to emerge as the voice of this diverse group of 134 countries stretching from the pacific island nations to Africa and Asia.