India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday warned his people against flouting social distancing rules, as several Indian cities prepared to extend their coronavirus lockdowns. Mr Modi also extended to November a social security scheme that provides free food grains to 800 million people.

Singapore will see all seats contested for the second general election in a row, in a contest that takes place amid a global pandemic and a time of crisis. Nomination Day saw a total of 192 candidates file papers to contest all 93 seats in 17 group representation constituencies and 14 single-member constituencies.

Researchers in China have found a new type of swine flu that has the potential to trigger a pandemic, according to a study published in US science journal PNAS. Genetically descended from the H1N1 strain, the highly infectious disease that has been dominant among pigs since 2016 can replicate in human cells.

India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, amid escalating tensions between the countries. India is TikTok's largest foreign market, with about 200 million active users.

In the last week, the International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements and US Federal Reserve released reports about the economic impact of Covid-19. It is worse than predicted in April, and will test policymakers, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

All books returned to libraries will be set aside for about 24 hours before being put back on shelves, as part of the effort to keep users safe from the coronavirus, said the National Library Board.

More vending machines that accept plastic and aluminium drink containers and then dispense discount vouchers have been rolled out at locations islandwide over the past two days, in efforts to reduce packaging waste.

As recovery takes hold in the second half of the year, a new crop of initial public offerings may emerge, say experts.

The Singapore sports calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus crisis, with the already postponed Singapore Rugby Sevens in October the latest top-class local tournament to be scrapped. The cancellation of the event comes shortly after the axing of the Singapore Grand Prix, which was set to take place just three weeks before the rugby event.

New research from the National University of Singapore is promising to restore privacy to individuals by making their online images unrecognisable to even the most advanced facial recognition technologies. It is targeted at countering the facial recognition algorithms of big tech firms such as Facebook and Google.

What it should have been

In yesterday's report, "Pofma correction directions issued to 2 Facebook pages", we said that the correction directions were instructed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

They were issued on the instruction of the alternate authority for the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

We are sorry for the error.

The Big Story

We bring you highlights from Nomination Day, which saw a number of surprises, including Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's move to lead the five-man PAP team in East Coast GRC.

Interview with Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam says concerns about people's rice bowls and Covid-19 are foremost on the minds of voters, and politicians should focus on addressing these issues at the hustings.