The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Minister K. Shanmugam

24:32 mins

Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang speaks with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Mr Shanmugam says that the task at hand is to tell people honestly what the issues facing Singapore are, and propose the best solutions.

He also adds that concerns about their rice bowl and Covid-19 are foremost on the minds of Singaporeans going into the general election, and politicians should focus on addressing these issues at the hustings.

