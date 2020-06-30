The Big Story: Big surprises for GE2020

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On today's episode (June 30), we bring you the highlights from Nomination Day, which saw a couple of surprises in the lead-up to Polling Day on July 10.

They include Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's move to lead the five-man team into the battle for East Coast GRC.

News editor Zakir Hussain weighs in on the big surprises of Nomination Day.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the announcement of the 2020 General Election and the cancellation of this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix.