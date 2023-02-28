Changes for stricter Bar exam and longer training for Singapore law grads pushed to 2024

SINGAPORE - Changes for a more stringent Bar exam and a lengthier training period for law graduates before they qualify to practise law, have been pushed back to 2024 instead of being implemented in 2023.

The deferment of the upcoming changes was announced by Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong in Parliament on Monday during the ongoing Budget debate.

On Tuesday, the Law Ministry (MinLaw) said in a statement that the deferment “takes into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and provides more time for industry stakeholders to adjust to these changes”.

The structural changes to the professional training and admission regime of lawyers were first announced by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in 2018.

A committee he set up in 2016 to conduct a “root and branch” review of the regime had made three key recommendations to raise the quality and consistency of training standards across law firms.

MinLaw said at the time that it had accepted in-principle the committee’s recommendations, and that implementation of the key changes would take place from the 2023 session of Part B of the Singapore Bar Examinations onwards.

The Part B exam is generally held at the end of each year.

Under the current regime, law graduates have to go through a six-month course and pass the Part B exam, as well as complete a six-month training contract with a local law firm, in order to be called to the Bar.

Currently, admission to the Bar is synonymous with being qualified to practise law.

The key recommendations were to extend the practice training period to a year and raise the standard and stringency of the Part B exam.

It also proposed to uncouple admission to the Bar from the right to practise as a lawyer.

This means that law graduates who pass the Part B exam can be admitted to the Bar without undergoing practice training.

These individuals can go into alternative legal careers as in-house counsel, practice support lawyers, law academics, public servants and legal technologists.

To implement the recommendations, a working group was set up, comprising representatives from MinLaw, the Singapore Institute of Legal Education, the Supreme Court and the Law Society.

In 2019, MinLaw conducted a public consultation on the proposals to implement the recommendations.

“The majority of respondents, comprising a good mix of practitioners, in-house counsel, law students and members of the public, agreed with the various recommendations on implementation put forward by the working group,” said MinLaw on Tuesday.