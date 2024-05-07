Uprooted tree falls on monorail track and busy road in downtown KL, killing at least one man

KUALA LUMPUR – A towering tree fell on a busy road in downtown Kuala Lumpur on May 7 during strong winds and heavy rain, damaging a bus stop, trapping people in vehicles and killing at least one man, reported New Straits Times.

As the tree’s branches also fell on the monorail tracks above the road, operator Rapid KL said monorail services at nine stations between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku have been suspended.

KL Monorail is part of the Rapid KL system.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said two people were extricated from their cars in Jalan Sultan Ismail in front of Concorde Hotel, reported The Star.

“One of the victims, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said the department’s assistant director M. Fatta M. Amin.

“The other victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and was handed over to paramedics,” he said.

A 72-year-old Swedish woman, believed to be a ride-hailing passenger in the 26-year-man’s car, was also injured, reported The Star.

Some 17 vehicles were damaged.

In photos circulated online, people are seen helping to free drivers and passengers trapped in vehicles.