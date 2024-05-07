Uprooted tree falls on monorail track and busy road in downtown KL, killing at least one man

Parts of the fallen tree lying on the KL Monorail track on May 7. PHOTO: SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
KUALA LUMPUR – A towering tree fell on a busy road in downtown Kuala Lumpur on May 7 during strong winds and heavy rain, damaging a bus stop, trapping people in vehicles and killing at least one man, reported New Straits Times.

As the tree’s branches also fell on the monorail tracks above the road, operator Rapid KL said monorail services at nine stations between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku have been suspended.

KL Monorail is part of the Rapid KL system.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said two people were extricated from their cars in Jalan Sultan Ismail in front of Concorde Hotel, reported The Star.

“One of the victims, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said the department’s assistant director M. Fatta M. Amin.

“The other victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and was handed over to paramedics,” he said.

A 72-year-old Swedish woman, believed to be a ride-hailing passenger in the 26-year-man’s car, was also injured, reported The Star.

Some 17 vehicles were damaged.

In photos circulated online, people are seen helping to free drivers and passengers trapped in vehicles.

A tree in Kuala Lumpur fell due to heavy rain. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

In Penang, a freak storm late in the evening on May 6 also uprooted trees in some 10 locations across the island, reported The Star.

An uprooted tree in Penang Island, due to the rain. PHOTO: MAJLIS BANDARAYA PUALU PINANG

The Penang Island City Council said debris had been cleared at all locations, except in Jalan Sungai Dua.

The work had to be suspended due to safety concerns and the need for heavy machinery.

