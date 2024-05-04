Heavy rain prompts flood warnings for many areas of Singapore

A heavy downpour on April 28, 2024. The Meteorological Service Singapore had warned that Singapore was set for a wet start to May. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Yong Li Xuan
Updated
May 04, 2024, 09:50 AM
Published
May 04, 2024, 09:45 AM

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain prompted flood warnings across large parts of Singapore on the morning of May 4.

At 8.09am, PUB posted a flood alert on social media platform X that heavy rain was expected over “many areas of Singapore” from 8.05am to 9am.

Earlier, the agency also made two posts that heavy rain was expected from 6.45am to 7.45am and 7.45am to 8.30am.

Due to heavy rain, PUB told the public to avoid TPE (Punggol West Flyover), as well as Jalan Pokok Serunai.

PUB also warned the public about the risk of flash floods at Upper Paya Lebar Service Road (from Lim Teck Boo Road to Rochdale Road), Jalan Lokam near Upp Paya Lebar Rd, Thrift Dr near Jalan Usaha, Jalan Seaview, the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South, as well as Craig Road from Duxton Road to Tanjong Pagar Road.

On May 2, the Meteorological Service Singapore had warned that Singapore was set for a wet start to May, with the MSS forecasting moderate to heavy thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on most days for the first fortnight of the month.

The MSS added that there may be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on a few mornings.

This is a developing story.

More On This Topic
El Nino expected to turn up the heat in April and May, say experts
Extreme rainfall, dry spells and stronger winds: How climate change could affect S'pore

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top