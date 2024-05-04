Heavy rain prompts flood warnings for many areas of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain prompted flood warnings across large parts of Singapore on the morning of May 4.

At 8.09am, PUB posted a flood alert on social media platform X that heavy rain was expected over “many areas of Singapore” from 8.05am to 9am.

Earlier, the agency also made two posts that heavy rain was expected from 6.45am to 7.45am and 7.45am to 8.30am.

Due to heavy rain, PUB told the public to avoid TPE (Punggol West Flyover), as well as Jalan Pokok Serunai.

PUB also warned the public about the risk of flash floods at Upper Paya Lebar Service Road (from Lim Teck Boo Road to Rochdale Road), Jalan Lokam near Upp Paya Lebar Rd, Thrift Dr near Jalan Usaha, Jalan Seaview, the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South, as well as Craig Road from Duxton Road to Tanjong Pagar Road.

On May 2, the Meteorological Service Singapore had warned that Singapore was set for a wet start to May, with the MSS forecasting moderate to heavy thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on most days for the first fortnight of the month.

The MSS added that there may be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on a few mornings.

This is a developing story.