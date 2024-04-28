Under PM Lee and Joko Widodo, ‘Singapore and Indonesia are not just neighbours but friends’

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has a favourite saying.

“He often says we cannot choose our neighbours like we choose our friends,” said Mr Bey Machmudin, a former Indonesian presidential spokesman.

“But he found a friend in Mr Lee,” he added, referring to Singapore’s outgoing leader. “Singapore and Indonesia are both good neighbours – and good friends.”

That personal friendship between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Widodo – both of whom will be leaving office in 2024 – has helped undergird a strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Indonesia.

The two men will meet for their seventh and final Leaders’ Retreat in Bogor on April 29.

Observers say that the bilateral relationship has grown from strength to strength in the two decades that PM Lee was head of Singapore’s Government.

In the first half of his time as prime minister, he built a deep relationship with President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who led Indonesia from 2004 to 2014.

That endured beyond Dr Yudhoyono’s two terms in office.

In February 2019, PM Lee and Mrs Lee visited Dr Yudhoyono’s wife Kristiani Herrawati at the National University Hospital in Singapore, where she was undergoing intensive medical treatment for leukaemia.

Upon entering the hospital room, PM Lee said, in a mix of English and Bahasa Indonesia: “Hi Ibu Ani, how are you? Selamat pagi, wish you all the best. Take care, semoga sehat ya (be healthy).”

Touched by the gesture, the former first lady, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, posted a picture on Instagram showing a card given to her by PM Lee, and thanked him and other well-wishers for their prayers. She breathed her last a few months later, on June 1 that year.