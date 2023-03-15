Indonesian President Jokowi plans to focus on family, and sustainability, after his term ends

JAKARTA – Walking into a dining hall at the state palace in Jakarta to meet journalists from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo looked fresh and relaxed despite days of back-to-back work trips across the country.

Nothing that jogging and cycling twice a week and a daily dose of jamu cannot fix, he said, adding that he has been drinking a concoction of ginger and temulawak, a type of Javanese turmeric, for more than two decades.

To relax, he loves listening to his pet frogs. “Their croaking at night is soothing. The frogs themselves aren’t,” he deadpanned, before inviting ST to his state palace in Bogor, West Java, to see them, along with his pet goats, cats and chicken.

After nearly a decade as president of South-east Asia’s largest country and economy, Mr Widodo has no airs about him. But there is the slightest tinge of pride as he states matter-of-factly: “Saya orang kampung,” meaning “I am a villager”.

The former furniture businessman was elected mayor of Solo in 2005, and then governor of Jakarta in 2012. When he was elected president in July 2014, he broke from the mould of past leaders who hailed from the political elite or the military.

Dressed in his trademark white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a pair of sneakers, he appealed directly to the middle and working classes with his down-to-earth, yet no-nonsense approach to work.

Even now, the 62-year-old has continued to carry out his famous blusukan, or unannounced visits, to personally check on places, be they government offices, traditional markets, or even forest fire hot spots.

Sometimes, other world leaders tag along. He took former Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on a visit to a textile market in Tanah Abang in September 2016.

These visits offer Indonesians an opportunity to interact directly with him, and they seal his reputation as a doer rather than a talker. His regular social media posts and statements from the presidential palace about these engagements provide a glimpse into his world and the things he cares about.

On Monday, he flew to Labuan Bajo, a small fishing town in East Nusa Tenggara province where the Asean Summit is set to take place in May, to check on the preparations for the meeting of regional leaders.

“Several venues are all ready. There are only a few final touches left to be done,” he told reporters later.

“But most importantly, we want to promote Labuan Bajo as a super-priority destination,” he said of the picturesque gateway town to the nearby Komodo National Park islands.

Riding high on the success of its Group of 20 presidency and the leaders’ summit it hosted last November, Indonesia faces high expectations to pull off another successful high-level meeting as the rotating chairman of Asean this year.

And there is plenty on Indonesia’s plate – from dealing with the worsening violence in Myanmar, to the escalating tensions between Asean members and China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Such highly complex situations take time to resolve, Mr Widodo said.