Former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono dies in Singapore at age 66

JAKARTA - The wife of Indonesia's former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono died at the National University Hospital (NUH) on Saturday (June 1).

Mrs Ani Yudhoyono, 66, had been treated for leukaemia at the hospital since February this year.

Democratic party spokesman Imelda Sari confirmed that Mrs Yudhoyono's died at 11.50am. She was surrounded by her family at the intensive care unit.

"We hope for prayers from Indonesian people. We hope that Ibu Ani's mistakes, both intentional and unintentionally, be forgiven," she told reporters in a MetroTV broadcast from Singapore.

Earlier this week Mrs Yudhoyono, whose maiden name is Kristiani Herrawati, was treated in a special quarantine room at NUH after her health worsened to avoid viral and bacterial infection, which could potentially interfere with her recovery.

During her treatment at the hospital, she has received many visitors and well-wishers, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who visited her in Singapore in February.

Mrs Yudhoyono has been a pillar of strength by her husband's side during his presidency from 2004 to 2014. Prior to her treatment, she still accompanied him on his political tours.

She is widely known as an avid photographer and has been active on social media platforms, including Instagram, where she has 6.4 million followers. Despite her illness, she, for instance, shared her struggle with the blood cancer through her Instagram posts.

"We can judge a person's character, kindness, and sincerity from how she treats her daughters-in-law. Memo is one of a million," Madam Annisa Pohan, the wife of her first son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono's wrote in her Instagram post, calling Mrs Yudhoyono's by her moniker.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences on Mrs Yudhoyono's death.

"The Singapore government extends its deepest condolences to Bapak Yudhoyono and family, and to the people of Indonesia, in this time of mourning," it said in a statement.

Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Ngurah Swajaya told The Straits Times that Mrs Yudhoyono's body would be taken to Indonesian Embassy in Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

"Her body will stay at the Indonesian Embassy and will be delivered at 7am to Jakarta," he said in a text message.

Upon arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, her body will be transported to her house in Cikeas, Bogor in West Java. She will be buried in the afternoon at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta.