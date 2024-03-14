Umno-DAP coffee diplomacy is a good start, but differences run deep: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR – Leaders of two key parties in Malaysia’s unity government, Umno and the Democratic Action Party (DAP), have agreed to discuss the fractious issue of vernacular schools over coffee, in a gesture viewed as a hopeful start to more civil discourse between the two longstanding rivals.

The argument was sparked by Umno youth chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, who said that primary schools that still use Mandarin or Tamil as their medium of instruction were polarising the country’s multi-ethnic society.

Public schooling in Malaysia is divided into national schools, which teach in Bahasa Melayu, and national-type schools, or vernacular schools, whose medium of instruction is Chinese or Tamil. Vernacular schools are protected under Malaysia’s federal Constitution.

In a Facebook statement on March 9, Dr Akmal proposed that the government should conduct a full review of Malaysia’s more than 1,800 vernacular schools, saying that rising racial polarisation should be addressed at the primary school level. He also claimed that the separate school system was the reason behind such division.

“The review must touch on standardising the syllabus, national values and command of the Bahasa Melayu as the national language,” said Dr Akmal.

This prompted former DAP leader P Ramasamy to slam Dr Akmal a day later, saying that he was “deluded” for thinking that vernacular schools were the cause of racial polarity and disunity. The former Penang deputy chief minister, who left DAP to form Tamil rights organisation Urimai, also asked if Dr Akmal wanted to abolish vernacular schools.

On March 11, DAP’s assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran posted a statement on Facebook inviting Dr Akmal to “Let’s have coffee” and a civil dialogue if he was sincere about national unity. Dr Akmal accepted the invitation, and they are expected to meet on March 17.

While the gesture appears to have cooled tensions between the two parties, analysts say it is too early to predict if it sets a precedent for how their future race-based discussions will be handled.

DAP, a multi-racial party with strong Chinese support, and Malay nationalist party Umno were bitter enemies with opposing ideologies before they became partners in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, which was formed in November 2022.

Political analyst Bridget Welsh told The Straits Times that the chat over coffee “is a good first step” but it is still too early to tell whether discussions on sensitive racial matters will become less confrontational between the two parties.

“Dialogue is always valuable and the two leaders in the unity government are adopting an approach for engagement. Yet, the saliency of divisive ethnic politics runs deep, as does the use of these issues for political mileage.

“It is important to recognise that these issues are being brought into the political arena to win support in the base of respective parties,” said Ms Welsh, who is the honorary research associate with the University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute-Malaysia.

Umno and DAP have disagreed publicly on a number of issues since becoming part of the ruling government.

The most recent quarrel was over DAP’s Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming’s proposal to nominate Chinese new villages in Selangor as Unesco World Heritage sites. These were internment camps created by the British colonial rulers in 1948 to 1960.