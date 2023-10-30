News analysis

Deepening power tussle in Penang a drag on Malaysia’s ruling DAP

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Lim Guan Eng (right), a former finance minister, was among those critical of Mr Chow Kon Yeow in recent weeks. PHOTOS: ST FILE. CHINA PRESS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR – A deepening tussle in the Democratic Action Party (DAP) over who should lead the Penang state government has boiled over into open conflict, pitting the state’s Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow against his predecessor and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng. 

Party officials and sources close to the situation told The Straits Times the feud within Malaysia’s largest ruling party had been simmering for several months ahead of the Aug 12 state election, as rival factions clashed over whether Mr Chow should be fielded in the polls and be returned as chief minister for a second term.

