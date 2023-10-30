Deepening power tussle in Penang a drag on Malaysia’s ruling DAP

KUALA LUMPUR – A deepening tussle in the Democratic Action Party (DAP) over who should lead the Penang state government has boiled over into open conflict, pitting the state’s Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow against his predecessor and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng.

Party officials and sources close to the situation told The Straits Times the feud within Malaysia’s largest ruling party had been simmering for several months ahead of the Aug 12 state election, as rival factions clashed over whether Mr Chow should be fielded in the polls and be returned as chief minister for a second term.