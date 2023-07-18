Two-wheeled angels: Bangkok launches first fleet of motorbike-ambulances

BANGKOK - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched its first fleet of 50 motorcycle-ambulances to provide emergency life-saving services in all 50 districts of the capital.

BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt oversaw the launch ceremony for the first 50 “motorlances” at the BMA Expo 2023 in Benchakitti Park on July 15.

The 50 motorcycles come equipped with life-saving tools and will be ridden by specially trained personnel at the hospitals where they will be deployed.

The riders will weave through busy streets and serve spots that are difficult to reach by four-wheel ambulances.

Mr Chadchart said the motorlances were a speedy way of getting potentially life-saving aid to victims in the city.

“When an emergency happens, we will be able to reach the patient within eight minutes and save his or her life. We plan to expand the fleet to around 200-300 motorlances,” Mr Chadchart said.

The first 50 motorlances were distributed to hospitals in seven zones of Bangkok.

First-zone motorlances based at Ratchaphiatphat Hospital, Bang Khunthian Elderly Hospital, and Luang Phor Thaweesak Hospital will cover Thawi Watthana, Bang Kae, Talingchan, Phasi Charoen, Nong Khaem, Bang Khunthian, and Bang Bon districts.

Second-zone motorlances at Siriraj and Taksin hospitals will cover Bangkok Yai, Chom Thong, Klong San, Thonburi, and Bangkok Noi districts.

In the third zone, motorlances at Chulalongkorn, Lerdsin, and Charoen Krung Pracharak hospitals will cover Thung Khuru, Rat Burana, Yannawa, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Rak, Sathorn, Pathum Wan, and Watthana districts.

Fourth-zone motorlances at Vajira Hospital will serve Dusit, Bang Phlat, Phra Nakhon and Bang Sue districts.

Fifth-zone motorlances at Ramathibodi, Rajavithi, and BMA General hospitals will serve Phya Thai, Pom Prab (Sattru Phai), Samphanthawong, Din Daeng, Huay Kwang, Ratchathewi, and Chatuchak districts.

The sixth zone (Bhumibol Adulyadej and Mongkutwattana hospitals) covers Don Muang, Sai Mai, Lak Si, Lat Phrao, Bang Khen, and Wang Thong Lang.

The seventh zone (Nopparat Rajathanee Kumklao, Sirindhorn, Lat Krabang, Wetchakarunrasm, and Klong Sam Wa hospitals) covers Prawet, Bang Na, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Lat Krabang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Min Buri, Nong Chok, and Klong Sam Wa districts.