Thailand to remove China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau off list of dangerous disease zones

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Thailand's Royal Gazette on Friday (May 15) announced that China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau will be removed from its list of "dangerous disease zones" from Saturday.

The gazette said that China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau had shown their effectiveness in preventing and containing the coronavirus.

The four were on the list first drawn up in March as Thailand began to step up its efforts to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier in May said he would propose to the Cabinet to have the four locations removed from Covid-19 high risk lists.

However, with the emergency decree still in effect until May 31, inbound flights into Thailand are still banned.

On March 3 the Public Health Ministry listed Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Germany, South Korea, China, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran as high-risk zones for coronavirus disease.