Thailand reports 194 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (REUTERS, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thailand confirmed 194 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Dec 31), the majority of which were locally transmitted, the government's Covid-19 task-force said.

The new infections include 13 imported cases.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,884 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since first detecting the virus in late January.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed that 21 districts in the capital have Covid-19 cases but several venues can remain open as usual, including Internet cafes, massage parlours, fitness clubs, swimming pools and salons, BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said.

Bars and nightclubs can also stay open but under certain conditions, including that staff are prohibited from being in close quarters with customers, while customers themselves are banned from dancing. These venues must also close by midnight.

Separately, state schools in provinces hit by the fresh Covid-19 outbreak were closed on Wednesday to stop the virus from spreading.

A total of 2,797 primary and secondary schools in 42 provinces have temporarily shut, said the Office of the Basic Education Commission.