Thai govt welcomes visitors to celebrate Songkran in Thailand after Unesco listing

BANGKOK - Thailand is ready to welcome visitors from around the world to celebrate Songkran in the country, after Unesco officially designated the festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The listing was announced on Dec 6.

This is the fourth such recognition for Thai cultural heritage, following the Khon dance drama in 2018, traditional Thai massage in 2019 and Nora dance in 2021.

Songkran, the traditional Thai new year, falls on April 13.

Thai government spokesman Chai Watcharong said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin thanked the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for the listing on behalf of the Thai government and Thai people.

Mr Srettha also thanked the relevant agencies for promoting the festival.

“Songkran is a New Year festival which is celebrated across Thailand in the middle of April every year,” Mr Chai said, citing the prime minister’s remarks.

“It is a tradition which has been inherited by Thai people for generations,” Mr Chai said, “This beautiful and meaningful tradition reflects their gratitude to ancestors, as well as generosity, goodwill and unity.”

Mr Srettha said activities during the festival are sacred and comprise many cultural elements.

These include offering alms, watering Buddha figures and traditional performances about the origin of Songkran.

“Hence, Songkran in Thailand has become a representative of the intangible cultural heritage as it reflects cultural diversity and human creativity,” Mr Chai quoted the Thai prime minister as saying.

He added that the festival was crucial for sustainable development.

Mr Srettha also emphasised that the government was ready to promote the festival globally, while hoping that discussion and understanding each other would lead to peace and security among all parties, Mr Chai said.

“The government is ready to smilingly and warmly welcome visitors from all over the world to celebrate and experience the Songkran festival in Thailand,” Mr Chai said, citing Mr Srettha.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who chairs the national soft power committee, had announced plans on Dec 1 to extend Songkran celebrations throughout April 2024.

The aim is to elevate the event as the country’s soft power.

Songkran, usually celebrated from April 13 to 15, is known for its water-splashing traditions, which symbolise cleansing and purification.

It is also a time for paying respect to elders, giving alms to monks, and enjoying traditional Thai food and music.

Songkran has a colourful past, which some scholars believe is rooted in an ancient Hindu festival marking the harvest season and the arrival of the new year.