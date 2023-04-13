Lost in translation? Foreigners advised to Google Translate Thai police guidelines during Songkran

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) dispatched a team of police officers to Bangkok’s Khao San area to offer guidelines to foreigners on how to protect themselves from criminals during the Thai New Year holidays, known as Songkran.

The only problem is the guideline is in Thai and the tourists have been advised to use Google Translate to decipher it.

The little booklet offering advice – in Thai – comes in a waterproof bag that can be worn around the neck and is large enough to hold a phone and some money.

The team comprising female public relations officers and a policeman in uniform showed up in Khao San on Wednesday afternoon to warn tourists to beware of pickpockets while they are having fun splashing water at one another.

Khao San’s famous three-day Songkran party will kick off on Thursday.

The guideline booklet is titled Spell Against Thieves in Thai, followed by the English words “beware of thieves” spelt out in Thai to sound like a chant that sounds like “Bi-wa-i-ti A-wa Ti-we-sa”.

The booklet then lists five crimes people should beware of, namely:

• Burglary: People are advised to lock up their valuables and homes and alert the police to keep an eye on their homes if they are away for several days.

• Mugging: People are urged to stay with crowds and to avoid going into quiet, remote spots to prevent from being mugged.

• Pickpocketing: Revellers are advised to avoid carrying valuables or openly displaying their money to stop thieves from cutting their bags and wallets.

• Car theft: Partygoers are warned not to park their vehicles in remote spots.

• Molestation: People are warned to protect themselves from sexual assault while having fun at the water party. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK