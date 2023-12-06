Thailand calls for unique Songkran celebration in anticipation of Unesco status

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Culture Ministry is calling on all Thais to join a unique Songkran celebration on Dec 7 in anticipation of Unesco’s announcement of the festival as Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

Ms Penpisut Jintasophon, the ministry’s spokesperson, said Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit is inviting people to participate in celebrations at the Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite Bangkok’s City Hall.

The Culture Ministry proposed “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year” to Unesco for ICH recognition.

The agency is expected to declare its decision in Kasane, Botswana, at 5pm local time on Dec 6.

The announcement will be broadcast on Unesco’s live-webcast.

Ms Penpisut said the ministry had received an informal notification indicating the Unesco announcement.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the event, which will feature a procession of the Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha image for the water-pouring ceremony.

The water-pouring ceremony is traditionally observed on Songkran Day, which falls on April 13. Miss Universe first runner-up, Anntonia Porsild, will also be present at the celebration.

The festivities will include a concert by Thailand’s oldest band, Suntaraporn Band, at 7pm.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who chairs the national soft power committee, had announced plans to extend Songkran celebrations throughout April 2024.

The aim is to elevate the event as the country’s soft power.

If officially declared, Songkran will become the fourth Thai tradition to receive Unesco’s recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The other three are Khon performance art, Thai massage and Nora dancing. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK