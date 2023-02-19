Terengganu police investigating PAS Youth’s controversial parade involving fake weapons

PETALING JAYA - Terengganu police are investigating a controversial parade by PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) Youth to determine if there are any offences committed.

Its police chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, said that although the organisers informed the police regarding its march, supporters were seen carrying fake weapons.

“Even though the police knew about the programme, we weren’t informed about its weapons replica parade, which has caused uneasiness and concerns in certain groups.

“The police will conduct preliminary investigations to identify offences in the programme and appropriate action will be taken,” said he in a statement on Sunday evening.

Terengganu PAS Youth members were seen on social media pictures clad in mediaeval Islamic war costumes and armed with fake swords, spears and shields.