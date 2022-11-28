PAS president slammed for remarks seen as insulting Malaysia’s monarchy

KUALA LUMPUR - Fundamentalist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Hadi Awang was criticised on Monday over his remarks that appeared to question Malaysia’s monarchy over its role in the formation of the new government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Amid global World Cup fever, Tan Sri Hadi posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday about a football referee providing “extra time for the losing side” after the match was over, allowing the losers to “win by any means”.

His remarks were widely interpreted as referring to how the new government was formed last week, following Malaysia’s inconclusive general election on Nov 19.

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Mr Hadi are the two top leaders of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

PN was forced into the opposition benches after the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, as arbiter in the hung Parliament, appointed PH chief Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister on Thursday.

Mr Hadi said in the tweet: “Even though the results have a win for one side, there are points and goals, suddenly the referee adds (injury) time to give a chance to those who have clearly lost so that they can win with whatever means…

“What would the spectators watching it live or through broadcasts, say? Islam mandates that its followers act fairly in all matters, from being in a family to a society or country in all matters, including in sports.”

Terengganu PH chief Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said Mr Hadi’s post was “a serious and insolent accusation” and urged police to investigate him for sedition.

Making insulting statements and mocking the monarchy are offences under the Sedition Act.

“His sarcasm has been criticised by many netizens who understood the post to be referring to the setting up of the unity government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was appointed by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong (King) with the approval of the Conference of Malay Rulers,” Datuk Raja Kamarul said in a statement.

The PAS leader’s writings “are openly treasonous, accusing the palace of not acting fairly and going against, or defying the laws and challenge the actions of the palace,” he added.

PH won 82 seats in the general election while PN won 73.

PN said last Monday, two days after the Nov 19 GE, that it had 114 Members of Parliament backing it and was planning to submit its list to Sultan Abdullah to claim majority support, before a deadline set by the national palace that day.