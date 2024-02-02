Taps run dry in sunny Langkawi

LANGKAWI - The idyllic, sun-bathed Malaysian resort island of Langkawi may be surrounded by pristine waters, but its residents are seeing their taps run dry.

Malaysia’s northern region, as a whole, has been affected by the El Nino weather phenomenon, which has resulted in weeks without rain, but Langkawi has suffered worse with extremely low water pressure in its supply grid.

Mr Ishark Saad, 55, from the Taman Dahlia apartment in Kuah town, said their problems began on Jan 29.

“At first, the water pressure was low, but we still had water. Then, since Jan 31, the water supply has stopped completely,” he said.

He said there were eight blocks at Taman Dahlia and three of them had no water while the rest experienced low water pressure.

Mr Ishark, who works at Kuah Jetty, said the hot weather made life difficult for Langkawi residents.

It has become scorching hot, and there has been no rain for three months.

Fortunately, he said water utility company Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (Sada) sent a tanker filled with treated water to the affected blocks.

Eatery operator Nurhidayah Mohd Radzi, 40, said this was the first time she experienced water cuts at her restaurant in Kuah.

“I had low water pressure since last week, and two days ago, the water supply stopped completely,” she said.

Despite that, she continued operating her business, as it was her only source of income.

She said she bought water containers and also cartons of drinking water for cooking and drinking.

A restaurant owner in Pantai Cenang, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lim, said the lack of water would have a negative impact on tourism.

“Tourists are here every day. If there is no water, we can’t operate our businesses for them,” he said.

He said since Jan 29, the tap water pressure at Pantai Cenang had been extremely low in the mornings and completely cut off at night.