No rain a pain for Malaysia’s padi farmers

PETALING JAYA - Padi farmers are getting hot and bothered in anticipation of prolonged drier and warmer weather expected up north in the peninsula due to the effects of an ongoing El Nino weather event.

Already, parts of Kedah, which accounts for about 40 per cent of Malaysia’s total rice production and is known as the country’s rice bowl, have not seen rain since late December.

Farmers Area Organisations Pendang Selatan chairman Abdullah Mohamad said parts of Kedah had not received any rainfall for the second consecutive month.

“For the past month, the weather has been extremely hot and unbearable.

“The scorching weather will continue until the second season,” he said, adding that padi fields in some highland areas have been affected by the dry season. “We have started planting but with the arrival of the dry season, we have stopped fertilising and watering to reduce losses.”

“Otherwise, if we continue fertilising, the plants will not grow,” Mr Abdullah said, adding that some rice farmers in the Pendang Selatan area had also ceased fertilising and watering their fields due to the dried-up water sources nearby.

However, padi fields in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) area are currently unaffected as it has been raining there.

Padi farmers, said Mr Abdullah, were currently intently observing the weather conditions.

“If there is rainfall in the next two weeks, they can begin planting in April.

“This is a recurring cycle that cannot be avoided.

“Due to the hot weather and the scarcity of water sources in highland areas, even pumping river water for irrigation cannot sustain the entire season. The rivers will also dry up,” he said.

Kedah Padi Planters Federation member Wan Maharuddin Sulaiman expressed concerns about the adverse impact of the prolonged dry spell in the Pokok Sena area.

“For almost a month now, there has been no rain, and the scorching weather has created a breeding ground for rice pests like caterpillars. This poses a significant threat to our rice harvest,” he said when contacted.