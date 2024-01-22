No rain a pain for Malaysia’s padi farmers

PETALING JAYA - Padi farmers are getting hot and bothered in anticipation of prolonged drier and warmer weather expected up north in the peninsula due to the effects of an ongoing El Nino weather event.
Already, parts of Kedah, which accounts for about 40 per cent of Malaysia’s total rice production and is known as the country’s rice bowl, have not seen rain since late December.
Farmers Area Organisations Pendang Selatan chairman Abdullah Mohamad said parts of Kedah had not received any rainfall for the second consecutive month.
“For the past month, the weather has been extremely hot and unbearable.
“The scorching weather will continue until the second season,” he said, adding that padi fields in some highland areas have been affected by the dry season. “We have started planting but with the arrival of the dry season, we have stopped fertilising and watering to reduce losses.”
“Otherwise, if we continue fertilising, the plants will not grow,” Mr Abdullah said, adding that some rice farmers in the Pendang Selatan area had also ceased fertilising and watering their fields due to the dried-up water sources nearby.
However, padi fields in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) area are currently unaffected as it has been raining there.
Padi farmers, said Mr Abdullah, were currently intently observing the weather conditions.
“If there is rainfall in the next two weeks, they can begin planting in April.
“This is a recurring cycle that cannot be avoided.
“Due to the hot weather and the scarcity of water sources in highland areas, even pumping river water for irrigation cannot sustain the entire season. The rivers will also dry up,” he said.
Kedah Padi Planters Federation member Wan Maharuddin Sulaiman expressed concerns about the adverse impact of the prolonged dry spell in the Pokok Sena area.
“For almost a month now, there has been no rain, and the scorching weather has created a breeding ground for rice pests like caterpillars. This poses a significant threat to our rice harvest,” he said when contacted.
Acknowledging the challenges faced by rice farmers, he highlighted the current struggle with pest infestations in many fields.
“It’s challenging to predict the weather, and the emergence of rice pests is not something farmers can control. If it doesn’t rain soon, without sufficient water, it will undoubtedly affect the rice harvest.
“The rice we planted has been growing for two months, and the extent of the damage can only be determined after the rice is harvested.
“It’s understood that some areas have already started harvesting early,” he added.
He also expressed concerns that excessive pesticide spraying could lead to soil contamination in the rice fields, leaving farmers with limited options at the moment.
Climate experts warned in 2023 that preparations must be made in anticipation of water shortages and higher grain prices in view of El Nino, which is expected to exacerbate the dry and warm weather up north in the beginning of 2024.
They warned that the drier and warmer conditions would not only affect Malaysia, but also other crop-growing nations in the region, which the country relies on for rice and grain imports.
According to a statement from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on Dec 31, most international climate models predicted atmospheric conditions in the Pacific Ocean to be consistent with a strong El Nino lasting until the second quarter of the year.
“The El Nino phenomenon can cause drier weather and usually occurs for a period of between nine and 12 months, and sometimes can last up to two years,” it said.
On Oct 6, 2023, MetMalaysia deputy director-general of operations Lim Ze Hui was quoted as saying that data from March to April 2023 showed extreme heat hovering in the 35 deg C to 36 dec C range in Malaysia, as well as in Thailand, Vietnam, India and southern China, which recorded temperatures of up to 45 deg C, and that there were worries that this would repeat come March and April with temperatures being higher due to El Nino.
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with the warming of the ocean surface in the Pacific Ocean.
Mada had said earlier in 2024 that drawing on past experiences, it remained proactive in monitoring current weather changes and staying prepared for potential El Nino situations.
“This involves close attention to weather forecasts and heeding warnings from MetMalaysia.
“Mada will closely monitor rice planting activities to ensure the efficient distribution of water supply in line with predefined phases. As a precaution during El Nino occurrences, Mada optimises the use of reuse pump stations to conserve water from dams and deploys mobile pumps to supply water to highlands and problematic areas,” it said.
Mada also urged farmers to expedite their activities, strictly adhering to the designated rice planting schedule.
“Recommendations include implementing wet rotation and conducting planting activities in accordance with established phases. Collaborative efforts among farmers in judiciously managing water at the rice padi level are essential to ensure optimal water distribution and prevent wastage,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK