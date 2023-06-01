Malaysia to set up ‘war room’ to check water levels ahead of expected El Nino

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia will set up a “war room” to closely monitor the water level of dams nationwide in anticipation of a strong El Nino phenomenon expected to occur this month.

Chairman of the National Water Services Commission (Span) Charles Santiago said the purpose of the war room was to allow people to monitor the water levels at the dams in their part of the country round the clock.

“It will be updated on a daily basis and the public can send in questions and call in if they have any queries,” he said yesterday.

He said Span will hold a soft launch of the war room tomorrow while the official launch will be on June 14.

Malaysia has entered the dry season linked to the southwest monsoon and the dry season is expected to continue until October, according to the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC).

The scorching temperatures this year can be attributed to a combination of issues, including lower rainfall over the past winter and El Nino, a weather pattern that typically brings hotter and drier conditions to the region.

The ASMC also said the southern Asean region is expected to have higher risks of haze in the month of June till October this year.

“The next few months will be dire if we do not take the necessary precautions,” Mr Santiago added.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 districts in Peninsular Malaysia have been given a Level One heatwave warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to the Heat Wave Status page on MetMalaysia’s website, the 14 districts are Batang Padang in Perak, Kuala Selangor in Selangor, Jempol in Negri Sembilan, Pahang districts Bentong, Jerantut, Kuantan, Raub, Temerloh, Lipis and Bera, Kelantan districts Kuala Krai and Pasir Mas in Kelantan as well as Kinabatangan and Beaufort in Sabah.

According to MetMalaysia, a Level One warning is issued when temperatures at a location are between 35 deg C and 37 deg C for three consecutive days.

An orange alert, or Level Two heatwave warning, will be issued when temperatures are between 37 deg C and 40 deg C for three consecutive days while the red alert, or extreme heatwave warning, occurs when temperatures are above 40 deg C for three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia also reported that other areas in the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, recorded daily maximum temperatures of below 35 deg C. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK