Party president confirms Muda’s withdrawal from Malaysia’s unity govt, says will become ‘third force’

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s youth-based Muda party has decided to withdraw its support for the unity government and go it alone as a third force to protest the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to the Deputy Prime Minister in a corruption case.

Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, had faced 47 counts covering criminal breach of trust for more than RM31 million (S$9 million) belonging to his Yayasan Akalbudi charitable foundation, money laundering of over RM72 million and RM21 million in bribes.

Last Monday, he was granted a DNAA in a court decision celebrated by his Umno party but decried as political interference by his rivals.

“I, Muar MP from Muda, have already decided after discussing with the party, to be a third force opposition and not be with the government of the day,” Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said in a video clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday.

Referring to the DNAA granted to Mr Zahid, Mr Syed Saddiq said: “We cannot and will not tolerate this unprincipled move.”

He added in his post: “Let me be punished instead of losing my principles.”

Meanwhile, party sources said Muda pulling out support for the unity government was a long time coming.

The unity government is led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and includes the main coalitions of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, which is chaired by Mr Zahid.

“This has been a long time coming. Muda has had enough after Zahid’s case. It goes against the party’s principles,” said sources close to the development. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK