Malaysian DPM Zahid expected to be discharged in graft case

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi is expected to be discharged of graft and money-laundering charges on Monday, after the public prosecutor said the state will not be proceeding with the case midway through the trial.

Datuk Seri Zahid, who is also president of Umno, had faced 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering relating to over RM31 million (S$9 million) belonging to his charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.

On Monday morning, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar applied to the High Court for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, which means Mr Zahid can still face trial for the same charges in the future if the prosecution decides to reinstate them.

But Mr Zahid’s defence team led by Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik argued that his client should be fully acquitted of all the charges.

Judge Colin Lawrence Sequerah stood down proceedings to deliberate the matter.

This story is developing.