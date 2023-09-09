PM Anwar’s coalition retains both seats in Johor by-elections

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling coalition has won both seats in Johor’s by-elections on Saturday.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition retained the Simpang Jeram state assembly seat, the Election Commission has announced.

The coalition also won the Pulai parliamentary ward, after the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PH) candidate conceded defeat, Malaysian media reported.

The two seats were previously held by PH with comfortable majorities.

PH notched the double wins despite a raging controversy in Malaysia following a controversial court decision favouring Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Anwar’s ally in his 10-month old unity government.

There were some expectations that the Simpang Jeram seat would be wrested from PH by the opposition after the High Court on Monday dropped 47 graft charges against Datuk Seri Zahid, the Barisan Nasional chief on Monday.

In Simpang Jeram ward in north-west Johor, PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman polled 13,844 votes, while PN’s Mohd Mazri Yahya received 10,330 votes in the three-way fight. Independent candidate S. Jeganathan won 311 votes.

In Pulai at around 10.20pm, PH’s Suhaizan Kaiat was leading with 48,283 votes, followed by PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar with 29,642, New Straits Times reported. This would give Mr Suhaizat a majority of 18,641. The third candidate, independent Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi polled 528 votes.

THE STORY IS DEVELOPING.