‘Thousands’ of dead fish in plant-choked Kuala Lumpur ‘lake’ prompts calls for an investigation

KUALA LUMPUR – The presence of reportedly thousands of dead fish at a flood retention pond in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, has triggered widespread concern among the surrounding community, prompting urgent calls for the relevant authorities to investigate the cause.

Residents who frequent the area for their daily exercise were shocked to find the 17.5ha Sungai Midah flood retention pond littered with decaying carcasses of fish since last week. “We are puzzled by the dead fish,” said Ms Salniah Ramli, 43. “Is it due to the heatwave or lack of oxygen caused by the dense growth of water hyacinths, which now blanket the entire lake?”

Water hyacinths, locally known as bunga kiambang, are floating aquatic plants that are considered an invasive species capable of rapidly spreading and clogging waterways, leading to various environmental problems.

“The Sungai Midah flood retention pond is overwhelmed by this plant, giving the lake an appearance akin to a football field from above,” said Ms Salniah.

She hopes that the agency responsible for investigating the incident at the pond will come forward to provide an explanation.

Chairman of the Sungai Midah Flood Retention Pond Nature Lovers Club, Mr Mohd Zainuddin Amran, blamed the poor pond maintenance for the fish deaths.

He chided the Kuala Lumpur Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) for the neglect.

Mr Mohd Zainuddin claimed a DID officer admitted that the maintenance contract has not been renewed for four months. The officer did not offer an explanation.

The pond, added Mr Mohd Zainuddin, served as a natural habitat for fish and a cherished green space for residents.

Other residents are also dismayed over the deteriorating state of the once-vibrant area.

Ms Siti Noraini Mohd Jabar said: “My husband and I used to enjoy fishing here, but now it is just disheartening to see this.”