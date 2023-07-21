Aquariums are for fish, not drinks: Malaysia warns vendors selling drinks in fish tanks is unsafe

A rising trend of some vendors selling drinks in aquariums - complete with plastic filter pumps - have raised concerns among Malaysians, with the health ministry sounding the alarm that such practice is unsafe.

The trend is believed to have started in March this year, when some vendors were seen selling drinks in aquarium-like containers at Ramadan bazaars, as part of a gimmick to attract customers.

However, such containers are usually made of glass, acrylic or plastic and could contain chemicals like lead and phthalates, which can dissolve in the drinks and contaminate the liquid, causing harm to health.

Deputy Health Minister, Mr Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry would take action.

“We are worried that the use of aquariums to sell drinks will affect the quality of or pollute the drinks, so we will look into this matter,” national news agency Bernama quoted him as saying.

The ministry’s director-general, Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, said aquariums are made specifically for rearing fish and are not suitable to store food and drinks.

“The use of aquariums as containers for selling food and drinks is prohibited under the Food Regulations 1985,” he said on Friday, in reference to a regulation on food safety.

Malaysians have voiced their disgust at the trend.

Mr Muhammad Akram Zulkifle said on Facebook he does not feel like drinking the beverages at all, as it reminded him of “a full-fledged aquarium with fish”, while Mr Muzammil Jasni jokingly said sellers should have added guppy fish to their wares.

“Wah there’s a filter! Ok la, all bacteria have been filtered and died,” Mr Chua Gavin said sarcastically on social media.