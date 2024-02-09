Fish deaths at Yishun pond: Water hit ‘unusually low’ level for first time; HDB looking into cause

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board is looking into the cause of a receding disused fishing spot in Yishun, which led to the death of some fish, as it is the first time it has occurred since the board took over management of the area in July 2023.

HDB said it was alerted to the “unusually low water level” in the pond on Feb 2.

“We have since removed the dead fishes and have started moving the remaining live fishes to a smaller holding pond at the same site. As this was the first time that the water level had seen such a significant drop, HDB is looking into the cause,” HDB told The Straits Times.

By the end of February, the fish will be relocated to a commercial farm, which HDB said it has found.

Residents and public transport users complained about the foul smell from nearly a hundred dead fish in the receding pond at 81 Lorong Chencharu as early as last week.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Feb 5, a stench from the fish carcasses wafted to a nearby bus stop some 20m away.

When ST revisited the spot on Feb 6, all the dead fish were gone and the water in the pond had been topped up. However, the foul smell could still be detected at the bus stop. More than 20 black trash bags, believed to contain dead fish cleared from the pond, were found next to the pond.