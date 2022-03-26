Singapore condemns North Korea's latest missile test

SINGAPORE - Singapore said on Saturday (March 26) it condemned North Korea's latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the test raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and violated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Singapore condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on 24 March 2022," the MFA statement said.

The test breached "the DPRK's moratorium of 2018 on intercontinental ballistic missile tests", the statement added.

"We call on the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately, and to abide by its international obligations and commitments."

North Korea's state media said on Friday that the country's latest launch was a huge, new ICBM.

It was a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any United States military moves.

It was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017, and flight data indicated that the missile flew higher and longer than any of its previous tests before crashing into the sea west of Japan.

Dubbed the Hwasong-17, the ICBM is the largest liquid-fuelled missile ever launched by any country from a road-mobile launcher, analysts said.