North Korea tests massive new ICBM for 'long' confrontation with US, says Kim

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - North Korea's latest launch was a huge, new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media reported on Friday (March 25), in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any United States military moves.

It was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017, and flight data indicated that the missile flew higher and longer than any of North Korea's previous tests before crashing into the sea west of Japan.

Dubbed the Hwasong-17, the ICBM is the largest liquid-fuelled missile ever launched by any country from a road-mobile launcher, analysts said.

Mr Kim ordered the test because of the "daily-escalating military tension in and around the Korean peninsula" and the "inevitability of the long-standing confrontation with the US imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war", state news agency KCNA reported.

"The strategic forces of the DPRK are fully ready to thoroughly curb and contain any dangerous military attempts of the US imperialists," Mr Kim said while personally overseeing the launch, according to KCNA. DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

"The emergence of the new strategic weapon of the DPRK would make the whole world clearly aware of the power of our strategic armed forces once again," Mr Kim said, adding that the test would help convince the world of the modern features of the country's strategic forces.

"Any forces should be made to be well aware of the fact that they will have to pay a very dear price before daring to attempt to infringe upon the security of our country," he said, according to KCNA.

Mr Kim said North Korea was preparing for long confrontation with US "imperialism" and was steadfast in its determination to further strengthen its nuclear deterrent, North Korean media said.

North Korea's return to major weapons tests capable of potentially striking the US poses a direct challenge to President Joe Biden as he responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and raises the prospect of a new crisis as South Korea elected an incoming conservative administration.

The launch drew condemnation from leaders in the US, Japan, and South Korea.

On Thursday, the US announced new sanctions on organisations and people in Russia and North Korea who are accused of “transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile programme", the State Department said in a statement.

“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile programme and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programmes of concern,” the statement said.

The State Department said Washington has sanctioned the Russian entities called Ardis Group, PFK Profpodshipnik, and a Russian man named Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

It also sanctioned North Korean citizen Ri Sung Chol and a North Korean entity called Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau.

The statement did not give details of the specific allegations against these people and entities.

Last week, the US Treasury announced sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea’s weapons programme.

Meanwhile, responding to North Korea's first ICBM launch since 2017 through the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be far more difficult now than it was then.

World powers on the council are currently at odds over the Ukraine war, making the kind of sanctions that were imposed on North Korea by the UNSC after the 2017 test a far more complicated process.

The US, Britain, France, Ireland, Albania and Norway have asked for the UNSC to hold a public meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, diplomats said.

Photos released by state media showed a massive missile, painted black with a white nosecone, rising on a column of flame from a launch vehicle.