Malaysia's ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug 31: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday (Aug 4).

Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise.

The move followed a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

Malaysia now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban, Ronald had said on Monday.

