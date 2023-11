BANGKOK - Unsafe labour conditions, the threat of getting trafficked, and getting caught in the crossfire of a war. These are some of the vulnerabilities faced by Thai labourers who head overseas to find work.

The recent evacuation of thousands of Thais from the Israel-Hamas war zone and the rescue of over 200 Thais from a Myanmar call-centre scam zone are recent instances that underscore the risks Thai labourers are exposed to when seeking employment overseas.