Sabah’s Bersatu members quit Muhyiddin’s party en-masse

KOTA KINABALU - Members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Sabah have quit the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin-led party en-masse, said Bersatu Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor, who is also the chief minister of the East Malaysian state, The Star reported.

In a statement on Saturday, Datuk Seri Hajiji said his party members have made the “unanimous decision” to leave Bersatu after “having considered Malaysia’s current political landscape, particularly that of Sabah”.

“We thank the President of Bersatu and Chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for his leadership during our tenure as Bersatu members,” he said.

But he added that the status quo is “no longer tenable”.

“This is because at the federal level, Bersatu is in the opposition whilst GRS has pledged support to the unity government led by Anwar (Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim),” said Mr Hajiji, who is also the chairman of GRS, or the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition.

Bersatu Sabah was a component party under GRS. The coalition won six out of the 13 parliamentary seats they contested in the recent election.

Following the Nov 19 polls which threw up a hung Parliament, GRS initially rooted for PN to form the government, with Mr Muhyiddin as the prime minister. But the coalition later pledged their full support for the unity government led by Mr Anwar instead, after the Sabah state government took into account the Malaysian King’s advice to prioritise political stability and economic recovery.

Mr Hajiji said: “We are confident that this decision will be good for political unity and stability in Sabah.”

Moving forward, Mr Hajiji said his members will form a new local party. For now, they are still members of GRS, and will use GRS to voice Sabah’s interests and that of the Bornean states in Malaysia, he said.