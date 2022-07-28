Malaysia Parliament passes anti-party hopping law: What does it mean?

KUALA LUMPUR - A law to prevent members of political parties from jumping ship in Malaysia, which has been in the works since September last year, has finally been passed in Parliament after several delays.

Here is a closer look at the landmark legislation to curb defections, a major cause of political instability in the country.

Why now?

The need for a law to stem party defections came into the spotlight in Malaysia following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in 2020.

PH had assumed power for the first time at the 2018 general election, which ended Umno's six decades of one-party rule. But a mass defection from its ranks - the so-called Sheraton Move - led to its collapse, and precipitated a period of political instability that continues till today.

Defections and aisle-crossing remain prevalent, leaving the two subsequent governments - led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and now, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob - with only a single-digit majority in Parliament.

The anti-party hopping law is a key condition of the confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) signed between PH, now in opposition, and Prime Minister Ismail 's government in September last year.

The CSA provided Mr Ismail with the opposition's support to pass key legislation and, in return, he agreed to push for several crucial reforms, including the anti-party hopping measure. He also cannot dissolve Parliament before July 31.

What was passed?

- An exception is now made to MPs' rights to freedom of association in order to prevent party defections. This is done by amending Article 10 of the federal constitution that gives citizens the right to freedom of association.

- A recall election can be held every time an MP switches parties, under a new Article 49A.

- An MP who resigns will no longer be barred from contesting elections for five years. This enables MPs to quit their parties to defend their seats on another ticket in a recall election.

- States will have the powers to amend their constitution in order to ban party hopping among state legislators.

The legislation gained passage via a series of constitutional amendments, instead of a new Parliamentary Act. Any changes to the constitution require a supermajority approval by Parliament, while an Act can be amended with a simple majority.

Who are exempted?

The law does not apply to:

- MPs who are sacked from their parties;

- En-bloc defections;

- Post-election coalition agreements between parties.