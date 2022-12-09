Malaysia’s PM Anwar names 27 deputy ministers to complete his leadership team

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday named 27 deputy ministers for his unity government, seven days after naming his Cabinet ministers.

The names were unveiled at a news conference in Malaysia’s administrative capital of Putrajaya after they were approved by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, earlier on Friday. The deputy ministers will be sworn in before the King at 3pm on Saturday.

Datuk Seri Anwar on Dec 2 unveiled a slightly smaller Cabinet than that of his predecessor, totalling 28 full ministers that included himself and two deputy prime ministers.

Mr Anwar is also the Finance Minister.

The Finance Ministry will have two deputy ministers – Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and Mr Steven Sim from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The deputy minister for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry is Mr Liew Ching Tong (PH), who was the deputy defence minister when PH helmed the government in 2018.

The Deputy Defence Minister is Mr Adly Zahari (PH), who was formerly Melaka chief minister.

The deputy ministers in other key ministries are:

- Home Affairs – Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN)

- Law and Institutional Reform – Ramkarpal Singh (PH)

- Foreign Affairs – Mohamad Alamin (BN)

- Transport – Hasbi Habibollah (Gabungan Parti Sarawak, or GPS)

- Education – Lim Hui Ying (PH), younger sister of Lim Guan Eng, a PH leader and chairman of the Democratic Action Party

- Higher Education - Yusof Apdal (Parti Warisan), younger brother of former Cabinet minister Shafie Apdal.