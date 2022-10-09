Royally sponsored funeral rites for victims of Thai mass killings

NONG BUA LAMPHU, Thailand - The victims of one of Thailand's worst mass killings were accorded royally sponsored funeral rites, drawing hundreds of mourning relatives and friends to the beginning of three days of prayers on Saturday.

Last Friday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, with Queen Suthida at his side, met relatives of the victims in a rare public interaction at Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital, where he offered his condolences.

"I come here to give you support. I am extremely sad for what has happened. I share your sorrow, your grief," he said in video footage released on Saturday. "There are no words that can express the sorrow. I support you all and wish you to be strong, so the spirits of the children can be at ease."

Holy water bestowed by the monarch was used to bathe the bodies, a customary ritual in Thai Buddhist funerals.

Colourful floral bouquets, juice bottles and toy cars were piled, in an outpouring of grief, on the lids of the 10 coffins at Wat Si Uthai in Nong Bua Lamphu's Na Klang district. It is one of three temples that will hold funeral rites.

Each coffin bore a framed photo of a child or adult who was killed by former policeman Panya Kamrab on Oct 6, when he stormed a childcare centre and shot at passers-by in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500km north-east of Bangkok, in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Armed with a gun and knife, Panya, 34, shot and slashed at anyone who came in his path. Thirty-six people were killed, 24 of them children aged two to five.

The children were napping in three classrooms inside the building when witnesses heard what they thought was the sound of firecrackers some time after midday.

Childcare teacher Suphaporn Tarasi, 41, who was outside, witnessed what happened. "He shot at a group of technicians sitting outside the centre having their lunch. I started screaming for the teachers inside to close the doors and windows," she said.

When Panya dropped ammunition on the floor in trying to reload his 9mm pistol, Ms Suphaporn ran.

"I ran past the centre and hid in a bush. I could hear the children crying. Then it just stopped," she said as tears welled up in her eyes.

Ms Suphaporn hid for about 20 minutes, but preliminary investigations found that Panya was in and out of the centre in four minutes.