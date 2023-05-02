All you need to know about the Thai election

BANGKOK - Thailand will go to the polls on May 14, with some 70 political parties contesting in the general election. Battle lines have been drawn, largely between the conservative military-backed establishment and the more progressive groups that oppose military coups.

Here are 7 things you need to know about the elections:

1. Second election since 2014 coup

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved parliament on March 20, paving the way for the second election to be held after Thailand’s latest military coup in 2014.

The last election happened in 2019.

This year, more than 6,000 candidates will be contesting for 500 seats in Parliament’s Lower House.

There are more than 52 million eligible voters across Thailand’s 77 provinces.

2. Who wants to be the Prime Minister

Mr Prayut, 69, is hoping to return to the premiership under the new Ruam Thai Sang Chart, also known in English as the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party. Earlier this year he deserted the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) which had nominated him for PM in the 2019 polls.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, is also vying for the premiership as the PPRP’s nominee for PM.

But popularity polls show both former army chiefs lagging behind opposition Pheu Thai Party’s 36-year-old PM nominee Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Also on Pheu Thai Party’s ballot for PM is property development tycoon Srettha Thavisin, 60, and party strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri, 74.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, is his party’s candidate for PM and has also been faring well in opinion surveys.

Other candidates competing for the PM post include those from the incumbent coalition, like Bhumjaithai’s Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, 56, and the Democrat party’s Mr Jurin Laksanawisit, 67.