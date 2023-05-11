Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin shakes up election with talk of return

BANGKOK - Adored by millions and reviled by many, Thai billionaire and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has towered over his country’s turbulent politics for more than two decades – even though he has lived mostly in self-exile since the army overthrew him in 2006.

Now, Thaksin’s announcement of plans to return to Thailand in July has caused a stir as voters prepare to go to the polls in a general election on Sunday, with implications for the vote and the inevitable horse-trading afterwards to form a government, say analysts.

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, is the leading prime ministerial candidate for the opposition Pheu Thai party, made up of loyalists to the populist movement that first swept her father to power in 2001.

But if her father is serious about coming home – some dismiss his latest vow as a play for votes on Sunday – it could complicate what many had presumed would be a post-election scramble by Pheu Thai to try to form a coalition with other opposition parties to end military domination of politics.

That is because any homecoming would require Thaksin – who faces prison from convictions he says were politically motivated after his ouster – to make a deal with at least some elements of the pro-military establishment that has ousted him and his family from the prime minister’s office three times.

“The announcement could hint that Pheu Thai is seeking a deal that could see them join up with their former rivals in order to get Thaksin home,” said Dr Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the faculty of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University.

Either way, Thaksin has again put himself at the centre of a political scene that has at times over the years brought bloody chaos with rival street protests between his supporters, who loved him for populist policies, and his opponents, who despised him as a brash, corrupt opportunist.

Along the way, the army has staged two coups – the latest in 2014 – and courts have intervened to remove pro-Thaksin governments and dissolve parties loyal to him.

Yet, his reconstituted parties keep on winning elections – five and counting.

Opposition coalition?

In Sunday’s vote, Pheu Thai is again widely expected to win the most seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives – but because of military-written rules, it could struggle to form a coalition because a 250-seat Senate appointed during military rule also gets a vote for the prime minister.

Those Senate votes were key to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who in 2014 seized power from a government that had been led by Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck, and led a military junta for five years – retaining power in the last election four years ago, even though Pheu Thai won the most seats.

This time, Pheu Thai is polling strongly along with the progressive, youth-oriented, Move Forward party.